Will Walmart Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030? The Answer May Surprise You.

With nearly $650 billion in consolidated revenue during its fiscal 2024, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is already one of the biggest and most valuable companies on earth. As of this writing, its market value is almost $560 billion.Could Walmart reach a market valuation of $1 trillion by 2030? On one hand, it certainly seems attainable. After all, that only requires a 79% gain from here. On the other hand, 2030 is just six years away. And a 79% gain in six years will likely be challenging for a company as mature as Walmart.However, while it's true that Walmart is a mature, slow-growing business on the surface, beneath the surface is a budding new business opportunity that could indeed carry the company over $1 trillion if things go right.