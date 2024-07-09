|
09.07.2024 02:00:00
Will Walmart Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030? The Answer May Surprise You.
With nearly $650 billion in consolidated revenue during its fiscal 2024, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is already one of the biggest and most valuable companies on earth. As of this writing, its market value is almost $560 billion.Could Walmart reach a market valuation of $1 trillion by 2030? On one hand, it certainly seems attainable. After all, that only requires a 79% gain from here. On the other hand, 2030 is just six years away. And a 79% gain in six years will likely be challenging for a company as mature as Walmart.However, while it's true that Walmart is a mature, slow-growing business on the surface, beneath the surface is a budding new business opportunity that could indeed carry the company over $1 trillion if things go right.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
05.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones fester (finanzen.at)
|
03.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|24.06.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.06.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.06.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.06.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.06.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.06.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.06.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.06.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.06.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.06.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-11,76%
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|Walmart
|64,30
|2,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: US-Börsen teilweise in Rekordlaune -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Montag nur seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenauftakt uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.