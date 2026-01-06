Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
06.01.2026 21:20:00
Will Walmart Join the Trillion-Dollar Club in 2026?
There's a growing number of companies that have reached trillion-dollar valuations in recent years. One stock that's nearing that milestone is retail giant Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), whose market cap recently totaled around $900 billion. For the company to reach a $1 trillion valuation, it would need to rise by a relatively modest 11% from where it is today. It seems like it might be a forgone conclusion that it'll get there. But investors shouldn't overlook the fact that the stock has already achieved significant gains in recent years, rising by more than 130% in just three years. Plus, its shares trade at a remarkably high earnings multiple.Can Walmart's impressive rally continue in 2026, and can the company join the trillion-dollar club later this year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
