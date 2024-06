Will Walmart Reach a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap by 2030?

When Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) become the world's first $1 trillion company back in 2018, investors cheered while they simultaneously wondered which company would be the next to achieve the feat. As it turns out, it would be Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) the following year.Much has changed since then. Namely, getting to the 13-figure mark is no longer a head-turning event. Four other companies have joined Microsoft and Apple in the trillion-dollar club ... five if you still count Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which briefly got there in early 2022 before shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker began struggling. Both Apple and Microsoft are each worth more than $3 trillion now. Investors just aren't as easily impressed by the metric anymore.They might be impressed by the first seemingly unlikely name to do so though. That's brick-and-mortar retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which is quietly inching closer to the trillion-dollar finish line than most investors might believe.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel