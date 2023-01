Will Walt Disney Stock Recover in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock fell 43.9% in 2022, underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 19.4%. Investors can lay some of the blame on Disney+, where spending on new content led to a $4 billion operating loss for Disney's direct-to-consumer segment in fiscal 2022 (ended Oct. 1). Disney's weak financial results led to former CEO Bog Iger coming back to take over the reins from Bob Chapek in November. From 2006 through 2019, Iger orchestrated the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm, and Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets, which turned out to be game-changing deals for Disney's success at the box office over the last 10 years. However, Iger's priorities will be different this time around during his planned two-year stay as CEO. Here's what to watch and why the stock has significant potential upside.