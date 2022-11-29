Will Walt Disney Stock Underwhelm in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) struggled in 2022, but the company is bringing out the big guns, recently announcing the return of beloved CEO Bob Iger to lead the company. It's almost the end of the year, so shareholders might be celebrating the new year with Iger back at the helm. After all, Iger was essential in building Disney into the entertainment titan it is today.But not everything is as rosy as a day in Disneyland. The company has some fundamental flaws, and Iger's return leaves some critical issues unaddressed. Below I'll discuss what all of this means for the stock in 2023, which might not be the victorious scenario that Iger has created in the past.Iger has been immensely successful as CEO of Disney, pulling off blockbuster acquisitions of properties like Marvel and Star Wars and building Disney+. Still, his return won't be like hitting the easy button and watching all of Disney's problems disappear. The company has some financial baggage that goes back to the massive merger with Fox a few years back.