Will Warren Buffett Beat Elon Musk in Developing a Novel Lithium Mining Technique?

Elon Musk is currently the richest person in the world, with Forbes pegging the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO's wealth at about $207 billion. That's four slots ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett, who has a reported fortune of approximately $100 billion. But Buffett seems to be way out in front of Musk when it comes to the gold rush-like "lithium rush" that's now underway across the United States and in other parts of the world. This might surprise some folks because it is Tesla's -- not Berkshire Hathaway's -- supply chain that's highly dependent upon the metal.Lithium is used to manufacture the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles. These batteries are also used in energy-storage products, such as Tesla's Powerwall units.