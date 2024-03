Will Warren Buffett Sell More Apple Stock Because of the DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit -- and Should You?

Warren Buffett has been a big fan of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in recent years. However, some might think he's not as enthusiastic about the stock as he used to be. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its position in the tech giant. This transaction was made before the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it, along with 16 state and district attorneys general, were suing Apple because the company allegedly violated antitrust laws. Will Buffett sell more Apple stock because of the DOJ antitrust lawsuit -- and should you? U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the press release announcing the DOJ lawsuit, "Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws." He added, "We allege that Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market, not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits, but by violating federal antitrust law."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel