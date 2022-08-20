|
20.08.2022 14:47:00
Will Wells Fargo Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
The embattled large bank Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has really been down and out since its phony-accounts scandal came to light in 2016. That resulted in numerous lawsuits and fines, as well as a lot of work to repair the bank's reputation and regulatory infrastructure.But after bringing on Wall Street veteran Charlie Scharf in 2019 to run the bank, Wells Fargo has undeniably started to make progress, with the stock more than doubling since its pandemic lows in late 2020. It currently trades with around a $172 billion market cap; can the bank get to $1 trillion over the next decade? Let's take a look.Following revelations of the phony-accounts scandal, in which employees at the bank opened credit card and depository accounts for customers without their consent, the Federal Reserve imposed an asset cap on the bank in 2018 limiting balance-sheet growth.Continue reading
