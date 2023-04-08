|
08.04.2023 09:44:00
Will You Be Kissing 23% of Your Social Security Check Goodbye in 10 Years?
For many Americans, Social Security is a financial retirement lifeline. Over the past 20 years, annual surveys conducted by Gallup have shown that no less than 80% of retired respondents rely on their Social Security benefit as at least a "minor" source of income. What's more, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates adults aged 65 and over would have a poverty rate of nearly 38% if Social Security didn't exist. With the program in place, the poverty rate of those aged 65 and up is only 9%, as of 2020. The ongoing success of Social Security is paramount to the financial well-being of America's retirees. Unfortunately, our nation's most-prized retirement program is on ever-shakier ground.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,20
|31,25%