Will You Be Kissing 23% of Your Social Security Check Goodbye in 10 Years?

For many Americans, Social Security is a financial retirement lifeline. Over the past 20 years, annual surveys conducted by Gallup have shown that no less than 80% of retired respondents rely on their Social Security benefit as at least a "minor" source of income. What's more, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates adults aged 65 and over would have a poverty rate of nearly 38% if Social Security didn't exist. With the program in place, the poverty rate of those aged 65 and up is only 9%, as of 2020. The ongoing success of Social Security is paramount to the financial well-being of America's retirees. Unfortunately, our nation's most-prized retirement program is on ever-shakier ground.Continue reading