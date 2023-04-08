Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.04.2023 09:44:00

Will You Be Kissing 23% of Your Social Security Check Goodbye in 10 Years?

For many Americans, Social Security is a financial retirement lifeline. Over the past 20 years, annual surveys conducted by Gallup have shown that no less than 80% of retired respondents rely on their Social Security benefit as at least a "minor" source of income. What's more, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates adults aged 65 and over would have a poverty rate of nearly 38% if Social Security didn't exist. With the program in place, the poverty rate of those aged 65 and up is only 9%, as of 2020. The ongoing success of Social Security is paramount to the financial well-being of America's retirees. Unfortunately, our nation's most-prized retirement program is on ever-shakier ground.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 4,20 31,25% :be AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen