Will You Be Taxed on Your Social Security Income? Here's How to Find Out.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to Social Security benefits, most of us don't think about taxes. But the harsh reality is the Social Security Administration (SSA) estimates that about 56% of beneficiaries will need to pay some amount of taxation on their benefits.With that in mind, it's incredibly important to understand how your benefits are taxed so you aren't dealt a nasty surprise on Tax Day. Let's break it down.Image source: Getty images.Continue reading