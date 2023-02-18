|
18.02.2023 11:18:00
Will You Spend Less on Healthcare in Retirement If You Sign Up for Medicare Advantage?
It's not really a secret that healthcare costs can be a huge burden for seniors once they leave the workforce behind. In fact, a recent report by the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that a senior couple with notably high prescription drug costs will need a whopping $383,000 in savings to have a 90% chance of covering their health costs in full during retirement.But that same report found that enrollees in Medicare Advantage plans can generally get away with saving less for healthcare and still meeting their needs. In fact, couples who sign up for Medicare Advantage might only need $184,000 to have a 90% chance of covering their healthcare costs in retirement ("only" being a relative term, of course).If you're nearing retirement and are gearing up to sign up for Medicare, you may want to consider getting an Advantage plan. But it's important to understand the pros and cons of going this route.Continue reading
