|
20.12.2022 13:15:00
Will Zoom Video Make a Comeback in 2023?
Two years ago, a lot of people were using Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) daily. Now, many people aren't using the product as frequently, but it is still heavily used in the business world.However, the hype about Zoom's stock has completely dissipated. The stock that briefly traded above $560 per share now sits 87% lower at roughly $70. In fact, the stock is only up 13% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2019 despite its world-changing (some could even argue saving) product. So is the stock severely undervalued? Or is it right where it should be? Let's see if 2023 could be the year of the Zoom Video comeback story.Nearly everyone has used Zoom's free product at this point, but it also has other offerings like Zoom Phone (a voice of internet protocol (VoIP) system), Zoom Whiteboard, and a team chat product. This offering, known as Zoom One, is "everything you need to work together, all in one place," according to Zoom.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ZOOM CORP Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.12.22
|Will Zoom Video Make a Comeback in 2023? (MotleyFool)
|
16.12.22
|3 Big Reasons to Buy Zoom Stock in 2023 (MotleyFool)
|
16.12.22
|Why Zoom Stock Got Trounced by the Market Today (MotleyFool)
|
13.12.22
|Why Zoom Stock Was Up on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
07.12.22
|1 Green Flag for Zoom in 2022, and 1 Red Flag (MotleyFool)
|
01.12.22
|Why Zoom Stock Was Up 6% on Thursday (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu ZOOM CORP Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ZOOM CORP Registered Shs
|1 118,00
|1,36%