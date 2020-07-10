Willamette Valley Automotive Shoppers Can Get the 2020 Hyundai Sonata at Hyundai of Albany

ALBANY, Ore., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automotive shoppers in the Willamette Valley that are looking for a stylish, roomy and fun-to-drive midsize sedan will be very pleased with the 2020 Hyundai Sonata at Hyundai of Albany, a dealership with a reputation for excellent customer service. The 2020 Sonata has many positive attributes, including a sporty design, a roomy and refined interior, superb driving dynamics, state-of-the-art technologies and high-level safety.

The 2020 Sonata has an eye-catching design, with it incorporating Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design language, while offering premium features like LED lighting and chrome window surround moldings. Inside the Sonata, the cabin has a sophisticated layout, while the ambient mood lighting creates a relaxing atmosphere. With the 8-way Power Driver's Seat, the Sonata provides a great deal of comfort on drives. The cabin also offers many useful technologies, such as an infotainment system with either an 8-inch or a 10.25-inch color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a wireless smartphone charging pad, the 12-speaker Bose premium audio system and a navigation system.

With its powerful engine options, the Sonata is very fun-to-drive. The Smartstream 2.5-liter GDI 4-cylinder engine generates 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, while the Smartstream 1.6-liter Turbo-GDI 4-cylinder engine cranks out 180 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are mated to the Smartstream 8-speed electronic automatic transmission. Surefooted braking for the Sonata comes courtesy of brake features like the anti-lock brake system, Electronic Brake-force Distribution and Brake Assist. With the Motor-Driven Power Steering system, the Sonata provides confident and precise steering.

The Sonata is a very safe vehicle, especially with its safety-enhancing driving assistance technologies. This includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear and Driver Attention Warning.

