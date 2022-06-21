Willdan Awarded Two Energy Efficiency Programs for Puget Sound Energy

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has awarded Willdan contracts for two programs, totaling $1.7 million, that expand Willdan’s services in the Washington area. Under the first two-year contract, Willdan will implement PSE’s Multifamily and Commercial New Construction Early Design Assistance Program, which provides technical assistance early in the design phase of new multifamily and commercial buildings to increase energy efficiency. Under the second two-year contract, Willdan will implement the Telecommunications Efficiency Program, a new program which focuses on energy efficiency in existing telecommunications (or telecom) buildings.

"This new construction contract will bring new resources to help design teams meet their personal objectives while saving energy,” said Amit Singh, PSE’s Residential New Construction Program Manager. "Working with Willdan is just another way we are working together with our communities to create a clean energy future for all.”

"We’re excited to launch a new program to better serve our telecommunications customers,” said Allen Ma, PSE’s Telecommunications Efficiency Program Manager. "For the first time, Telecom and IT facilities will receive guidance from technical experts who can develop and implement energy-saving projects while maintaining system reliability and uptime.”

"These contracts build on our ten-year history serving Puget Sound Energy and their customers through the Small Business Direct Install Program,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. "These are Willdan’s first new construction and telecom contracts with Puget Sound Energy. Our recent investments in energy modeling and industrial energy efficiency made this expansion possible.”

About Puget Sound Energy (PSE)

Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve its neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties. PSE is the state’s largest utility, supporting 1.2 million electric customers and nearly 900,000 natural gas customers. The company aspires to be a "Beyond Net Zero Carbon” energy company by 2045. For more about PSE, visit pse.com. Also follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update, or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

