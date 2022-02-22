Willdan Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Willdan Group, Inc. ("Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN), today announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Following the release, Willdan will host its investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the investor conference call will be available on Willdan’s website at ir.willdangroup.com by selecting "Events and Presentations”. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 888-394-8218 at least five minutes prior to the 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT start time and provide conference identification number 4635283. To hear a replay of the call over the internet, access the "Events and Presentations” section on ir.willdangroup.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 888-203-1112 and enter passcode 4635283. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through March 24, 2022.

