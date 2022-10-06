|
06.10.2022 14:45:00
Willdan Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
Willdan Group, Inc. ("Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN), today announced that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Following the release, Willdan will host its investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.
A live audio webcast of the investor conference call will be available on Willdan’s website at ir.willdangroup.com by selecting "Events & Presentations”. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 800-285-6670 (or 713-481-1320) at least five minutes prior to the 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT start time. To hear a replay of the call over the internet, access the "Events & Presentations” section on ir.willdangroup.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 877-660-6853 (or 201-612-7415) and enter access ID code 13733555. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through November 17, 2022.
About Willdan
Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com. Follow Willdan on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005388/en/
