William L. Sharfman, PhD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William L. Sharfman, PhD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever, as a consulting strategist, author, writer, interviewer, advisor, and coach, and the proprietor of his own venture, Sharfman & Co.

Established in 1985, Sharfman and Co has provided a wide array of services to clients globally. As a consulting strategist, Dr. Sharfman has provided clients with pathways to differentiation and competitive advantage in organization, planning, marketing, communication, quality, and innovation, as well as personal coaching.

With an impressive career spanning more than four decades, Dr. Sharfman has held diverse leadership positions. Before he started Sharfman and Co, he served as senior vice president – strategic planning for J. Walter Thompson's Corporate Communications Division, and Senior Vice President – strategic planning for J. Walter Thompson USA, from 1979 to 1985, having joined the firm in 1976. Other positions include lecturer and professor at Columbia College, Columbia University, and Idaho State University, where he was vice chairman of the English Department. He was also Director of Judging for the Automotive News PACE Awards for Innovation from 1994 to 2009. He also was a Contributing Writer for Automobile Magazine from 1985 to 2001.Dr. Sharfman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature with honors from the University of Michigan's School of Literature, Science & the Arts, and went on to earn a Master of Arts (1965) and Doctor of Philosophy degree in English and Comparative Literature from Columbia University's Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Ph.D. in 1969.

Dr. Sharfman is affiliated with organizations including the Authors Guild and the National Writers Union, and is currently on the Board of IMPA, the International Motor Press Association. He has shared his breadth of expertise in numerous magazines, including the New York Sun, International Management, Praxis Post, and has a chapter in the book A Time to Stir. His topics of choice include science, literary criticism, art history, and the automotive industry.

A man of diverse roles and activities, Dr. Sharfman was also a Deming graduate in Quality, Productivity, and Competitive Position, as well as a motorcycle racer and jazz musician. He is active in various political, environmental, and conservation organizations.

In this recognition, Dr. Sharfman gratefully cited the critical importance of having had such influential mentors as his parents and their colleagues, and of Max Roach, W. Edwards Deming, David E. Davis, Jr., David H. Stewart, and Steven Marcus.

For more information, visit his personal papers at the Duke University Library: https://library.duke.edu/rubenstein/findingaids/jwtsharfmanbill/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-l-sharfman-phd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301028343.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who