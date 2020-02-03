William Raveis Real Estate Co-Presidents Jump Spots On Swanepoel Top 200 Most Powerful In Real Estate Industry

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE), the top family-owned real estate company spanning the Northeast and Florida, announces that co-presidents Chris Raveis and Ryan Raveishave been named the 32nd most powerful and influential real estate leaders on the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) list for 2019, jumping up two spots from 2019 and another two from 2018. Last year was also a banner year for the family-owned company, which announced a record $12 billion in sales for 2019, up from $11.3 billion in 2018. WRRE also announced a record recruiting year in 2019: More than 650 sales agents representing over $1.3 billion of sales volume chose to join WRRE during 2019.

"This recognition -- and our record sales numbers -- is a testament to our successful business strategy and steadfast commitment to our agents," said Chris Raveis, president of residential sales and co-president of William Raveis, Inc. "We are thankful to work with so many talented and empowered agents. It's rewarding to see our company-wide, robust management and coaching and mentoring programs help our agents become more productive in a competitive real estate market."

Real estate sales in Naples, Fla. were exceptionally strong in 2019: WRRE exceeded $1 billion in sales for the first time, which was a 30 percent increase over 2018. The average home sale price was more than $1.4 million. In addition to announcing a record sales and recruitment year for the real estate arm of the company, WRRE's Mortgage and Insurance Divisions also saw a bump in 2019: The Mortgage division produced $860 million in loans, while the Insurance division added 3,899 new policies which was an increase of 19 percent from 2018.

"We are honored to annually be recognized in the top 20 percent of Swanepoel's prestigious list in the real estate industry," said Ryan Raveis, co-president of William Raveis, Inc., and responsible for the company's headquarter functions and the mortgage and insurance divisions. "This is another example of how a family-owned business with a strong, steadfast commitment to our agents can succeed, despite ever-changing competition."

The annual Swanepoel list ranks the leaders and executives in the residential real estate brokerage industry and is published by T3 Sixty, a team of strategic, technological and managerial experts in the industry. The Power 200 list spotlights leaders, predominantly CEOs, meeting criteria including more than $3 billion in annual sales, 10,000 annual transactions or 500 agents.

When Chairman and CEO William Raveis, Ryan and Chris' father, founded the family-owned company 45 years ago, he was the first real estate entrepreneur to identify the agents as their primary customers, understanding that nurturing talent and empowering their agents with the best resources and services to take their business to the next level is imperative for success. This motto is the North Star that has guided him as his company has grown and expanded from a single office in Fairfield to 137 offices in nine states -- from the high-end luxury markets of Nantucket down to Naples and Palm Beach, Fla. -- and more than 4,200 agents.

ABOUT WILLIAM RAVEIS REAL ESTATE, MORTGAGE & INSURANCE

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the number one family-owned real estate company in the Northeast and the number nine real estate company in the country, according to REAL Trends. William Raveis, WRRE's CEO and Chairman, founded the company 44 years ago and has turned it into a real estate powerhouse with more than 4,200 talented sales associates across 137 offices in nine states. WRRE is the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience. The firm received a family-owned business award in 2019 by Westfair Communications, which owns Fairfield County Business Journal and Westchester County Business Journal. WRRE also received Luxury Portfolio International's® Top Luxury Brokerage Award for overall engagement in Luxury Portfolio among 565 brokerages across 65 countries. WRRE was named the Most Innovative Brokerage by Inman News, and has consistently been ranked the best place to work by Fox CT, Hearst Connecticut and the Boston Business Journal. For more information, visit raveis.com or blog.raveis.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Lane, marni@kriskeylane.com

Susan Kriskey, susan@kriskeylane.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-raveis-real-estate-co-presidents-jump-spots-on-swanepoel-top-200-most-powerful-in-real-estate-industry-300997850.html

SOURCE William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance