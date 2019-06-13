William Scott, Pioneer in Tax Information Reporting, Joins Silver Management Group of Companies

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Management Group of Companies, a leading provider of regulatory cost basis and wealth management technology solutions, today announced the addition of William Scott as Senior Advisor to its executive management team.

Scott joins Silver to assist with client engagements, to advance product and business development initiatives, and to share his extensive brokerage operations and tax expertise. "I am excited to help accelerate industry adoption of Silver's best-in-class cost basis and wealth management solutions," said Scott.

Silver and its clients will immediately benefit from Scott's depth of tax reporting knowledge and breadth of financial services industry expertise. Prior to joining Silver, Scott held multiple leadership roles at Wall Street Concepts, SunGard, and FIS. He served as Principal Executive Officer of Wall Street Concepts which became the leading provider of tax information reporting services under his direction. Most recently, Scott was Senior Vice President of Operations for Risk and Compliance at FIS. He earned his MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Chicago and his BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron.

"I am very pleased to welcome Bill to the Silver team as adoption of our software products and related business services grows," said Blake Henry, Managing Partner. "His proven track record of delivering high-quality regulatory financial technology solutions will undoubtedly benefit Silver as we continue to innovate and deliver measurable value to our clients."

About Silver Management Group of Companies

Silver is a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry. The Silver team applies decades of the security industry and software development experience, along with a passion for solving real-world problems, to deliver cost-effective brokerage operations and wealth management solutions for our clients. Silver's strategic partners provide complementary services, software, and market data to enhance Silver solutions. Silver's proprietary software solutions are currently used by some of the world's most respected financial institutions to process tens of millions of investment accounts and trillions in assets.

