08.12.2022 13:50:50
Williams Cos Executes Agreements With Coterra Energy And Dominion Energy
(RTTNews) - Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), on Thursday, announced the execution of agreements with Coterra Energy and Dominion Energy Virginia establishing the next generation natural gas certification process across all segments of the value chain from production through gathering and transmission with deliveries through 2023.
Williams is leveraging block-chain secured technology via Context Labs' Decarbonization as a Service (DaaS) platform to track and measure end-to-end emissions through the aggregation and reconciliation of multiple sources of data to provide a path-specific methane intensity certification that meets or exceeds industry leading measurement protocols.
KPMG LLP will perform third-party verification of the methane intensity certification and low-emission attributes of next gen natural gas.
