02.08.2023 22:22:05

Williams Cos. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $547 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $515 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $2.43 billion from $2.49 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $547 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $2.43 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Williams Companies Inc.mehr Nachrichten