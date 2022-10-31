|
31.10.2022 21:42:27
Williams Cos. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $599 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $592 million or $0.48 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $3.02 billion from $2.48 billion last year.
Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $599 Mln. vs. $164 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $3.02 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.
