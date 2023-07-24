Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
24.07.2023 15:29:45

Williams Industrial Files For Bankruptcy, To Sell All Assets For $60 Mln

(RTTNews) - Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS), a provider of industrial infrastructure services, announced on Monday that it has filed voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and agreed to sell all of its units and assets to EnergySolutions, for $60 million.

However, EnergySolutions is not acquiring the operations connected to its water contracts in Florida and Texas.

WLMS has received commitments for two debtor-in-possession or DIP financing credit lines.

One of the firm's DIP facilities will be a revolving line of credit or RLOC which will replace the company's prepetition RLOC, allowing for continued credit advances up to $12 million.

The second facility is a delayed draw term loan with the company's existing term lenders to provide up to $19.5 million of incremental liquidity following the petition filing.

WLMS is seeking to consummate the sale by September 30.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Williams Industrial Services Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Williams Industrial Services Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc Registered Shs 0,36 -3,17% Williams Industrial Services Group Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der Dow konnte im Montagshandel zulegen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen