Williams-Sonoma Aktie
WKN: 867980 / ISIN: US9699041011
|
21.05.2026 15:26:23
Williams-Sonoma Backs FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, luxury home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) reiterated its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect net revenue growth of 2.7 to 6.7 percent, with comparable brand revenue growth of 2 to 6 percent.
Over the long term, the company continues to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, WSM is trading on the NYSE at $186.00, up $5.76 or 3.24 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!