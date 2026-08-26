Williams-Sonoma Aktie
WKN: 867980 / ISIN: US9699041011
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27.08.2026 01:54:04
Williams-Sonoma Grew Comps 6.2% and Raised Full-Year Guidance. Here’s the Catch.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), the high-end home furnishings retailer that also owns Pottery Barn and West Elm, delivered strong results in its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday morning.In a challenging market for home improvement and home furnishings, Williams-Sonoma posted comparable sales growth of 6.2%, easily outpacing its peers.The company also beat estimates on the top and bottom lines and raised guidance, but the stock still edged lower, showing that the results may not be as strong as they seem. Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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