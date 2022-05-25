25.05.2022 22:36:53

Williams-Sonoma Inc. Profit Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $254.1 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $227.8 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $1.89 billion from $1.75 billion last year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $254.1 Mln. vs. $227.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.50 vs. $2.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.90 -Revenue (Q1): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.

