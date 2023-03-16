Williams-Sonoma Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $354.993 million, or $5.28 per share. This compares with $402.941 million, or $5.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Williams-Sonoma Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $2.453 billion from $2.501 billion last year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $354.993 Mln. vs. $402.941 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.28 vs. $5.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.46 -Revenue (Q4): $2.453 Bln vs. $2.501 Bln last year.