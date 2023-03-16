16.03.2023 14:17:01

Williams-Sonoma Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $354.993 million, or $5.28 per share. This compares with $402.941 million, or $5.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Williams-Sonoma Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $2.453 billion from $2.501 billion last year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $354.993 Mln. vs. $402.941 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.28 vs. $5.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.46 -Revenue (Q4): $2.453 Bln vs. $2.501 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Williams-Sonoma Inc.mehr Nachrichten