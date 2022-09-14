Williams-Sonoma Names Jeff Howie New CFO, As Julie Whalen Moves To Expedia

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), Wednesday announced the appointment of Jeff Howie as Chief Financial Officer.

Former Chief Financial Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Julie Whalen, has accepted the role of Chief Financial Officer of Expedia Group, Inc., (EXPE), a company where she has served on the board of directors for over three years.

During his 20-year tenure at Williams-Sonoma, Howie has held key executive leadership roles for the Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen brands. Most recently, Howie has served as Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer overseeing Finance, Inventory, and Outlets across the Pottery Barn brands, as well as Real Estate, Store Development, Corporate Facilities, and Business to Business for all of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

"It has been an honor to be a part of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. team for over two decades, and I am extremely proud to have participated in establishing WSI as a leader in the retail industry," said Whalen. "I would like to thank my incredible team for their contributions, and I am confident that they will continue to drive the company's future growth. I will remain one of the company's strongest supporters, and I believe the company remains well positioned to thrive and continue to take market share, and profitably."