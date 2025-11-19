Williams-Sonoma Aktie

Williams-Sonoma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867980 / ISIN: US9699041011

19.11.2025 15:46:54

Williams-Sonoma Q3 Earnings Rise; Backs FY2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), an omni-channel specialty retailer, Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further, the company reiterated its revenue outlook for fiscal 2025.

Quarterly earnings increased to $241.59 million or $1.96 per share from $237.26 million or $1.87 per share of the last year.

Revenue grew to $1.88 billion from $1.8 billion of the previous year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect net revenues in the range of plus 0.5% to plus 3.5%.

Additionally, the company said that it has authorized a buyback of $1 billion of its common stock and it will become effective once the firm's current stock repurchase program is fully utilized.

Currently, WSM shares were trading at $180.55, down 0.11% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Analysen zu Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Williams-Sonoma Inc. 152,00 -2,19% Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag steigen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar an. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

