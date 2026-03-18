Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

Williams-Sonoma Aktie

Williams-Sonoma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867980 / ISIN: US9699041011

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.03.2026 14:14:06

Williams-Sonoma Sees Revenue Growth In FY26; Boosts Dividend 15% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, luxury home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) initiated its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net revenue growth of 2.7 to 6.7 percent, with comparable brand revenue growth of 2 to 6 percent.

Over the long term, the company continues to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.

Williams-Sonoma's Board of Directors also authorized a 15% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.76 per common share, payable on May 22, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, WSM is trading on the NYSE at $186.32, up $4.09 or 2.24 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Williams-Sonoma Inc.

mehr Nachrichten