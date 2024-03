Williams-Sonoma Stock Just Soared. Should You Buy This Peer Retail Stock Before April?

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have soared over the past year, but they're not the only big winners out there.In fact, Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), the high-end home furnishings retailer, is up a whopping 138% over the last year as the stock bounced off bear-market lows that pushed its valuation down to bargain prices. It's also managed well through a challenging environment in home furnishings retail, and it just rewarded investors with a monster dividend increase.Williams-Sonoma stock soared as much as 20% on Wednesday as it announced a 26% quarterly-dividend increase to $1.13 per share, and the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. It also announced a new $1 billion share-repurchase authorization. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel