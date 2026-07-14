Williams-Sonoma Aktie
WKN: 867980 / ISIN: US9699041011
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14.07.2026 19:14:01
Williams-Sonoma vs. RH: Which Retail Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?
Top retail brands have struggled to grow revenue amid inflation and soft consumer spending over the past few years. This has particularly weighed on growth in home goods and furnishings. Despite these headwinds, shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) have outperformed RH (NYSE:RH). Here’s a look at how these retail companies compare on revenue performance, and which could be the better bet beyond 2026.Williams-Sonoma functions as a specialized, multi-channel retailer offering a diverse array of home products. While managing a product recall and launching a new brand for dorm rooms, the company reported an approximately 13% net income margin for the quarter ended May 3, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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