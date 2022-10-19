Williamsburg Therapy Group Launches Behavior Health Care Program for Employers

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williamsburg Therapy Group is pleased to announce the launch of its Employer Program , the best-in-class mental health care program for employees.

The Employer Program enables employers to provide their employees with access to the highest-quality mental health care providers at little or no cost to them or their dependents. Located in Brooklyn, NY, the service is available for both in-person and virtual care.

The program is delivered by a multi-disciplinary team of doctoral-level psychologists and psychiatrists and has been proven to help mitigate the costs of care, increase productivity, enhance company culture, and improve a company's ability to attract and retain top talent.

"Employers in the NYC market have been asking us for years to develop a program that allows their employees to access the best psychologists and psychiatrists in New York City and we've done just that with our new Employer Program," said Dr. Daniel Selling, CEO of Williamsburg Therapy Group.

"The Employer Program will help top-tier employers provide their employees with the mental health care they need and want, and in turn help employers to attract and retain the very best talent, while optimizing for productivity and culture."

The Employer Program provides a range of mental health care services, including individual therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, psychiatry and medication, relationship therapy and additional and substance abuse, among others.

For more information about our innovative Employer Program and how it can profoundly impact your employees, their families, and your business please click here.

About Williamsburg Therapy Group

The Williamsburg Therapy Group is a collective of mental health doctors in Brooklyn, NY, and Austin, TX. We assist members of each community we serve by providing therapy for individuals, couples, families, and children. We offer specialized psychotherapies designed to address anxiety, depression, addiction, and more.

