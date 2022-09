Williamson Pink Star unveiled at Dubai Diamond Exchange

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) – and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise hosted the unveiling of one of the world’s largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamonds – the “Williamson Pink Star” – at the Dubai Diamond Exchange.The 11.15 carat flawless pink diamond started its roadshow in Dubai and will travel to Singapore and Taipei, before being offered by Sotheby’s at a single-lot auction in Hong Kong in October. Expected to fetch over $21 million, the Williamson Pink Star diamond has the potential to set a new price per carat record given its purity, DMCC said. “The discovery of a gem-quality pink diamond of any size is an extremely rare occurrence,” Wenhao Yu, Chairman of Jewellery and Watches at Sotheby’s Asia said in a media release. “Driven by a limited supply and rising demand, prices for top-quality large pink diamonds over 5 carats have increased exponentially over the past decade, serendipitously setting the scene for the appearance now of this one-of-a-kind stone.”