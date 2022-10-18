Willis Lease Finance Corporation Rebrands Following Significant Growth

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) ("WLFC”) has announced it will unite its multiple WLFC businesses under new branding that will more clearly demonstrate the extent of its combined offerings.



The new imagery and corporate profile will be unveiled at Aviation Week MRO Europe in London on October 18, 2022, and will include a new graphic "look and feel” along with a revamped website for integrating all WLFC entities.

Since its founding over 45 years ago by Executive Chairman Charles F. Willis — who was a pioneer in creating an entirely new business model and category by financing the use and sale of jet engines — the Company has demonstrated consistent innovation and steady growth by strategically developing new products and services designed to drive efficiency for its customers worldwide.

By adding business units Willis Engine Repair Center US/UK and Jet Centre by Willis, as well as subsidiary Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company has expanded its service offerings to include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground handling services. Serving over 120 countries, WLFC commands a portfolio of $2 billion in assets owned as of June 30, 2022.

"Given our growth and breadth of offerings, we feel it is time to make sure that our industry, customers and partners know that WLFC does much more than leasing,” said Austin C. Willis, CEO of WLFC. "This new brand is a message to our valued partners and customers that they can turn to WLFC for industry expertise, maintenance, repairs, advisory services and much more.”

"We’ve been attending MRO Europe for years, and it seemed like the perfect opportunity to share our new look with customers and others in the industry,” said Brian R. Hole, President of WLFC. "We’re excited about this refreshed branding that reflects our continuing growth.”

MRO Europe, which will address the challenges facing the aviation industry, will be held at ExCel London. The conference begins October 18, 2022, and the exhibition runs October 19th and 20th. WLFC will be at Booth 1731. Visitors to the exhibition can find more planning details at the MRO Europe website. For more information about WLFC and its services, please direct inquiries to lkohler@willislease.com. Lynn Kohler, Manager, Corporate Communications, will be at Aviation Week MRO Europe and available to answer questions.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. With business units Willis Engine Repair Center US/UK and Jet Centre by Willis, as well as subsidiary Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings also include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground handling services.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising Inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.