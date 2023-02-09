|
09.02.2023 12:21:48
Willis Towers Watson Q4 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) reported that its fourth quarter adjusted EPS increased to $6.33 from $5.67, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $6.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 billion, down 1% from last year.
Income from continuing operations increased to $606 million from $574 million, previous year. Income per share from continuing operations was $5.52 compared to $4.54.
Revenue was $2.72 billion, an increase of 1% as compared to $2.71 billion for the same period in the prior year. Excluding a 4% foreign currency headwind, revenue increased 4%. On an organic basis, revenue increased 5%. Analysts on average had estimated $2.69 billion in revenue. For 2023, the company expects: mid-single digit organic revenue growth; and adjusted operating margin expansion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
