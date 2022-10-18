Willow Innovations Unveils Mama Care Skincare Line To Offer Premium Ingredients For Mom's Unique Skin Needs

The Femtech leader continues expanding its an ecosystem of products to support the breastfeeding and pumping journey

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the pumping industry with best-in-class technology, unveils its Mama Care skincare line to offer moms the tools needed to nourish sensitive postpartum skin and support their breastfeeding and pumping journey.

Now available at OneWillow.com, Mama Care is a thoughtfully-designed, baby-safe* skincare line featuring nipple balm and breast and belly oil made with premium performance ingredients to restore, moisturize and comfort mom's body that worked so hard in creating life.

Mama Care is crafted exclusively with Willow's Comfort Complex: a gentle trio of powerhouse ingredients to soothe tender skin, including Murumuru Seed Butter, Cocoa Bean Extract, and Ceramide NP. In addition, the skincare products are Leaping Bunny-Certified (cruelty-free), vegan, dermatologist-tested, and fragrance, paraben, preservative, phthalate, and lanolin free.

Mama Care Nipple Balm ($19.99) : A clean, ultra-moisturizing balm that soothes dry, sore, and cracked nipples. The Mama Care Nipple Balm delivers fast-acting relief powered by the Willow Comfort Complex to give nipples some TLC. It is mom's go-to pumping companion.

: A clean, ultra-moisturizing balm that soothes dry, sore, and cracked nipples. The Mama Care Nipple Balm delivers fast-acting relief powered by the Willow Comfort Complex to give nipples some TLC. It is mom's go-to pumping companion. Mama Care Breast and Belly Oil ($29.99) : A quick-drying oil that feels unbelievably indulgent as it hydrates and moisturizes dry skin. The Mama Care Breast and Belly Oil is liquid gold and your prenatal and postpartum answer for perpetually parched skin.

"There is thoughtfulness in every product we introduce to moms because we believe they deserve better. Mama Care is what was missing in moms' care routine. It is a first of its kind skincare line that offers mothers the same soothing love and care they give their babies, with performance ingredients they want for their skin," says Sarah O'Leary, Chief Commercial Officer of Willow. "The Willow Comfort Complex elevates the skincare line to put moms' unique skincare needs first while helping to ease the feeding and pumping journey."

Willow is on a mission to build solutions to mom's most meaningful problems and free moms to thrive during the postpartum period with an ecosystem of products. The Mama Care line rounds out its assortment of pumping accessories most requested by moms and recommended by lactation consultants. In 2022, Willow introduced its Pump Anywhere Bags and Cases, and new pumping bras - the Luxe Pumping Bra and the Daily Pumping Bra.

These products come on the heels of Willow's newest cord-free pump Willow Go™ , a hospital-grade, fully in-bra wearable pump offering moms the freedom to cut the cord from traditional pumps for as low as $150 with most insurance plans.

"The best way for us at Willow to demand better for mom is to do better for mom," said O'Leary. "Our product portfolio consistently evolves to reflect what motherhood looks like and how society supports mothers. We create products that are important to her as a person as much as a mother."

Willow first disrupted breast pumping norms by creating Willow® 3.0 , the first in-bra wearable pump offering spillproof, 360-degree mobility. Both Willow Go and Willow 3.0 give moms access to modern technology to pump completely hands-free and discreetly with no cords, tubes, dangling bottles or loud and bulky motors. These FDA-approved, hospital-grade pumps are available at OneWillow.com , FSA/HSA eligible, and covered by insurance .

*As with any postpartum skincare product, always check with your pediatrician before using.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spillproof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the Femtech company is on a mission to build solutions to mom's most meaningful problems through a wide range of products, pumps, and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Willow Public Relations Willow@sunshinesachs.com

pr@onewillow.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willow-innovations-unveils-mama-care-skincare-line-to-offer-premium-ingredients-for-moms-unique-skin-needs-301651794.html

SOURCE Willow Innovations, Inc.