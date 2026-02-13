13.02.2026 06:44:15

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II Prices $125 Mln IPO Of 12.5 Mln Units At $10 Each

(RTTNews) - Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II Unit (WLIIU, WLAC, WLACU), on Friday priced its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at $10 per unit, raising $125 million in gross proceeds.

The offering is expected to close on February 17.

The company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant.

Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.

Units are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "WLIIU" on February 13.

Upon separation, Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols "WLII" and "WLIIW," respectively.

The company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.

Willow Lane Acquisition closed the regular trading session on February 13 at $11.03, down $0.22 or 1.96%. Later, in after-hours trading, the share price rose to $11.05, gaining $0.02 or 0.15%, as of 7:33 PM EST.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:52 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
03:09 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen