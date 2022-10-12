|
Willow TV brightens festivities with fan-favorite cricket matches including ICC T20 World Cup and more
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season cricket fans on Willow TV will be in for a treat as the American pay television sports channel and digital platform will telecast 9 new exciting cricket properties involving top teams including India, Australia, England, and Pakistan through till the New Year.
Willow TV which telecasts live and highlights programs, and caters to the Indian subcontinent diaspora in North America, will be the ultimate destination for cricket fans for the next four months.
The channel has kick-started the plethora of entertainment programs this month with matches like Australia v New Zealand ODIs and more to look forward to with T20 matches of England vs Pakistan and India vs South Africa. The highlight of this season and one of the most awaited tournaments, ICC T20 World Cup will also be exclusively aired on Willow TV for all the US-based fans of cricket. Below is the detailed line-up to entertain fans throughout this festive season.
Todd Myers, SVP Global Operations, "Willow TV has always stayed true to its promise of constantly supplying our cricket fanatics with their prime and fan-favorite matches. This festive season, we have curated a select set of match events that are sure not just to engage but also to continue the age-old tradition of families gathering around TV sets and celebrating festivities with their beloved sport."
Date
Match
Platform
9 - 14 Oct
Australia v England T20s
Willow TV & Digital channels
13 Oct - 20 Nov
Women's Big Bash 2022
16 Oct - 13 Nov
ICC T20 World Cup
Willow TV. Also available in Canada
17 - 22 Nov
Australia v England ODIs
Willow TV & Digital channels
23 Nov - 4 Dec
Abu Dhabi T10 League
30 Nov - 12 Dec
Australia v West Indies Tests
5 - 23 Dec
Lanka Premier League
13 Dec - 4 Feb
Big Bash League
17 Dec - 17 Jan
Australia v South Africa Tests/ODIs
