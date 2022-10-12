Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 17:00:00

Willow TV brightens festivities with fan-favorite cricket matches including ICC T20 World Cup and more

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season cricket fans on Willow TV will be in for a treat as the American pay television sports channel and digital platform will telecast 9 new exciting cricket properties involving top teams including India, Australia, England, and Pakistan through till the New Year. 

Willow TV Logo

Willow TV which telecasts live and highlights programs, and caters to the Indian subcontinent diaspora in North America, will be the ultimate destination for cricket fans for the next four months. 

The channel has kick-started the plethora of entertainment programs this month with matches like Australia v New Zealand ODIs and more to look forward to with T20 matches of England vs Pakistan and India vs South Africa. The highlight of this season and one of the most awaited tournaments, ICC T20 World Cup will also be exclusively aired on Willow TV for all the US-based fans of cricket. Below is the detailed line-up to entertain fans throughout this festive season. 

Todd Myers, SVP Global Operations, "Willow TV has always stayed true to its promise of constantly supplying our cricket fanatics with their prime and fan-favorite matches. This festive season, we have curated a select set of match events that are sure not just to engage but also to continue the age-old tradition of families gathering around TV sets and celebrating festivities with their beloved sport." 

Link to watch Willow TV - https://www.willow.tv/tvchannel

Date

Match

Platform

9 - 14 Oct

Australia v England T20s

Willow TV & Digital channels

13 Oct - 20 Nov 

Women's Big Bash 2022

16 Oct - 13 Nov

ICC T20 World Cup

Willow TV. Also available in Canada

17 - 22 Nov

Australia v England ODIs

Willow TV & Digital channels

23 Nov - 4 Dec

Abu Dhabi T10 League

30 Nov - 12 Dec

Australia v West Indies Tests

5 - 23 Dec

Lanka Premier League

13 Dec - 4 Feb

Big Bash League

17 Dec - 17 Jan

Australia v South Africa Tests/ODIs

