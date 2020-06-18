Wilmington Trust Sponsors "Art in Bloom" Annual Festival of Fine Art and Flowers at the Museum of Fine Arts

BOSTON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, part of the M&T Bank family, is proud to sponsor Art in Bloom, an annual festival of fine art and flowers at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MFA will be closed and the annual program will be held virtually this year. Throughout the month of June, each week the MFA will feature a "flower of the week" that will be shared across the museum's social media channels and highlighted through individual artwork or a quote from a curator. Visitors will be encouraged to click through for an interactive experience on MFA.org, which will include a narrated video exploring each work in greater depth, an expanded web page, a slideshow, how-to videos, children's activities, and more. Each week an Instagram and Facebook Story will also feature a flower arrangement created by local florist Jimmy Guzman, showcasing the flower of the week as his inspiration.

This year's artwork will feature:

Week 1: Tulips - Featured object: Vase of Flowers in a Niche

Week 2: Irises - Featured object: Horikiri Iris Garden

Week 3: Roses - Featured object: White rose with larkspur

Week 4: The Garden - Featured object: John, 1st Baron Byron

"While we're disappointed our community can't experience this beloved tradition in person this year, we are excited that the MFA is able to bring the festival to life online," said Dave D'Amico, regional market leader - New England. "Wilmington Trust is pleased to continue our support of organizations like MFA that enable the value and beauty of fine art to be accessible to all. We hope this beautiful display provides a peaceful outlet for our community in this time of unrest."

Visit mfa.org to explore "June in Bloom." You can also follow the MFA on Instagram: @mfaboston; Facebook: @mfaboston; and Twitter: @mfaboston.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Advisory offers a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen McCarthy, Public Relations Specialist, Wilmington Trust, 646.596.1474

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilmington-trust-sponsors-art-in-bloom-annual-festival-of-fine-art-and-flowers-at-the-museum-of-fine-arts-301079137.html

SOURCE Wilmington Trust