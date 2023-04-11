|
11.04.2023 15:12:00
Wilson Associates Real Estate Presents '1500 bottle Kessick Wine Cellar'
GREENVILLE, S.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the epitome of luxury living in this beautifully crafted Tuscan estate, sprawling across an acre of lush greenery. Boasting 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms, and a 5-car garage, this home is the perfect blend of grandeur and comfort. As you step inside, you are greeted by a stunning great room with 28-foot ceilings and a custom-built fireplace that serves as the centerpiece of the room. The chef's dream kitchen is equipped with a 12-foot island, a cozy breakfast nook, and pocket doors for added privacy. French doors throughout the main floor create a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for both intimate and grand gatherings. The in-law suite, complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom, offers additional comfort and convenience. Upstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, and a loft space perfect for lounging. The owner's suite features a private terrace, a spacious custom bathroom, and multiple walk-in closets. The basement boasts a stunning Kessick wine cellar, capable of holding up to 1,500 bottles of your favorite vintage. In addition to the wine cellar, the basement also features a kitchenette, a fitness room, a large den, a theater room, and an office, providing ample space for entertaining and relaxation. Enjoy complete privacy in this beautifully maintained yard with lovely courtyards and covered porches, located just minutes away from all that downtown Greenville, South Carolina has to offer. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this one-of-a-kind property your new home.
CONTACT: Blair Miller, blair@wilsonassociates.net
