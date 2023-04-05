WiMi Develops 5G-based Real-time Interactive Holographic Remote Education Management System to Boost Technical Advancement

BEIJING, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a real-time interactive holographic remote education management system based on 5G. The system improves the efficiency and effectiveness of remote holographic education and meets the needs of modern education. The holographic system displays the 3D reconstruction framework in real-time and integrates holographic interaction to realize remote real-time interactive communication. The technology combines holographic technology with remote education, offering a similar classroom experience.

The system generates real-time 3D images locally with 3D image reconstruction technology and uses a depth sensor to acquire and pre-process the data. The background is removed to obtain a foreground mask that contains only the object itself. After receiving the foreground mask of the captured data, a 3D point cloud is extracted. The 3D model is surfaced using the holographic algorithm technique using the point cloud data input. The generated 3D model is subsequently applied with texture mapping. After reconstructing a textured 3D model of the local object, the data, including mesh, texture, and audio, are transferred to a remote location over the network. After the real-time 3D reconstruction phase is completed, the next step is to enable 3D telepresence. The locally generated 3D model with textures is transferred to the remote location over the network and displayed at the remote site in real-time, enabling local and remote users to interact with each other via telepresence.

With the rapid spread of 5G networks, 5G technology can provide higher data transmission rates, greater bandwidth, lower latency, and more robust network security. This makes remote holographic education more stable, more real-time, and more secure to achieve. The gigabit bandwidth capability of the 5G network guarantees the "instant collection and transmission" of remote audio and video, and edge computing provides a technical guarantee for real-time processing and distribution of audio and video content. The low millisecond latency of 5G makes the interaction between local and remote more natural and smooth, and the real-time natural presentation of voice and facial expressions makes the interview interaction more immersive and in-depth for both parties. Using the 5G network, WiMi's interactive holographic education management system can realize real-time virtual interaction, significantly improving distance education's efficiency and quality improving distance education's efficiency and quality. Holographic technology gives students a strong visual impact and immersive experience, enriches teachers' classroom presentation aids, increases the interest in classroom teaching, and effectively improves students' learning efficiency and expertise.

WiMi's system uses a depth sensor to capture real-time 3D reconstructions and integrate them with holographic telepresence applications. Holographic projection technology is widely considered one of the most promising 3D display technologies and is expected to be more commonly used soon. With the future wave of 5G and AI-powered applications, holographic video conferencing, remote working, and home telecommunication will boast a considerable market.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

