WiMi Develops Digital Twin Visualization and Interaction System to Boost Intelligent Industrial Transformation

BEIJING, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of its digital twin visualization and interaction system by fusing digital twin, artificial intelligence, data visualization, and human-computer interaction technologies.

WiMi focuses on the multi-source data of the digital twin and realizes visual interaction in the digital twin system. With the help of graphics and visualization technology, the system processes the data information of the digital twin, combines the real-time rendering of 3D scenes and data modeling, visualizes the data from multiple sources, and realizes real-time data visualization and interaction. The essence of data visualization is visual dialogue: transferring the physical world as images and data to the digital world for representation, analyzing, and extrapolating the logic of massive amounts of data to enhance the readability and flexibility of data results. Data visualization can assist managers in discovering the patterns and values behind the data, helping to make intelligent decisions.

Firstly, based on computer graphics and artificial intelligence, the system constructs an identical corresponding model in the digital world for real-world physical objects and dynamically simulates, monitors, analyzes, and controls them through digital means. Secondly, the system establishes a visualization bridge between the real and the digital twin space by covering the full range of data processing, visualization models, and visualization applications. A proper digital twin system is realized by integrating big data processing techniques such as sensing, analysis, and decision-making. Thirdly, interaction and collaboration are critical aspects of the digital twin system. The virtual entity monitors the state of the physical entity through sensor data to achieve real-time dynamic mapping and then verifies the control effect through simulation in the virtual space and realizes the operation of the physical entity through the control process.

WiMi's digital twin visualization interactive system efficiently analyzes, interprets, and provides valuable information by combining data analysis with graphic technology. It presents the massive amount of data from the Internet of Everything era to managers with greater efficiency, lower cost, and better results. The system empowers intelligent decision-making and helps companies to achieve product innovation and optimal allocation of resources. At the same time, WiMi's system, with its intelligent interaction and multi-party collaborative management mechanism, realizes the interplay and interaction between the real and the digital space intelligently and efficiently.

In the digital era of Internet of Everything, the demand for intelligent perception, interaction, visual display, and holographic experience has pushed people to build a digital twin world outside of the real world. WiMi's system helps the natural world interact with the digital world, allowing the optical lens of data to shine into the real world and empowering more industries to achieve intelligent and digital transformation.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

