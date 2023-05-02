WIN Learning works with JAGTN to help high school students learn career-focused soft skills

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee high school students can now learn essential soft skills to boost their chances for career success, thanks to WIN Learning and Jobs for America's Graduates Tennessee (JAGTN).

WIN Essential Soft Skills Courseware for students success, provides future employers with workplace-ready candidates.

WIN Learning is a national leading developer of career readiness solutions, and it is partnering with JAGTN, a non-profit organization helping students graduate, to strengthen the future workforce with soft skills training.

WIN Learning is proud to partner with JAGTN to offer students in the 2022-2023 school year the opportunity to earn the National Work Readiness Essential Soft Skills Credential. JAGTN is classified as a College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) course through the Tennessee Department of Education.

"WIN's mission has always been to ensure that learners have the necessary skills to succeed in life and in their careers," said founder and CEO Teresa Chasteen-Dunn. "We are excited about this opportunity to help Tennessee students build their soft skills and set themselves up for future success."

Students will work through the WIN Essential Soft Skills courseware, which comprises blended online and offline solutions helping learners develop and demonstrate attitudinal and behavioral skills essential to success in the workplace and school. The WIN Essential Soft Skills Courseware consists of four modules: Communicating Effectively, Conveying Professionalism, Promoting Teamwork and Collaboration, and Thinking Critically and Solving Problems. These competencies are a key component of WIN's comprehensive approach to preparing students for success and providing future employers with workplace-ready candidates.

At the end of the class, students will take WIN Learning's National Work Readiness Essential Soft Skills Assessment, a career-contextualized assessment that goes beyond the concept knowledge evaluated by the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) tests and other academic end-of-course and college entrance exams. The WIN assessment measures students' ability to apply the foundational workplace skills required across all occupations and industries. The National Work Readiness Essential Soft Skills Credential correlates to the U.S. Department of Labor's O*NET Content Model Framework, the nation's leading source of occupational data, and is endorsed by the National Work Ready Council, a national nonprofit workforce development, training, and advocacy organization.

About WIN Learning

Since 1996, WIN has become the leading provider of career readiness solutions to help business, industry, workforce and districts prepare pathways for students' and job seekers' futures, whether they are college, trade school, military or workplace bound. WIN's e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council ( www.nwrc.org ). To date, more than 10 million students worldwide have participated in the specialized career-driven courseware and education intervention initiatives as well as career readiness certification programs. For more information, go to www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

About JAGTN

Since 1981, JAGTN's mission is to identify students who face barriers to graduation, guiding each one toward post-secondary education, a meaningful career, and a productive adulthood, with a purpose to improve young lives forever. JAGTN serves 31 schools across 20 Tennessee counties. For more information, go to www.jobsfortngrads.org .

