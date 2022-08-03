|
03.08.2022 04:00:14
Win Streak Likely To End For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 35 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,990-point plateau although the rally may stall on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, and concerns that the economy is slowing. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.
The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials were offset by weakness from the resource stocks.
For the day, the index added 19.37 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 6,988.16.
Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia improved 1.19 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia strengthened 1.57 percent, Bank Central Asia climbed 1.33 percent, Bank Mandiri rallied 2.51 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.92 percent, Indosat Ooredoo rose 0.37 percent, Indocement perked 0.27 percent, Indofood Suskes tumbled 2.90 percent, United Tractors jumped 2.18 percent, Energi Mega Persada surged 4.44 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.59 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 4.09 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 4.72 percent, Timah dropped 2.32 percent and Bumi Resources, Astra International, Bank CIMB Niaga and Semen Indonesia were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened deep in the red on Tuesday, pared some of the losses but still closed well in negative territory.
The Dow plummeted 402.23 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 32,396.17, while the NASDAQ dipped 20.22 points or 0.16 percent to close at 12,348.76 and the S&P 500 sank 27.44 points or 0.67 percent to end at 4,091.19.
The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as tensions climbed the U.S. and China due to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
In economic news, the Labor Department said the number of job openings in the United States fell by 605,000 from a month earlier to 10.7 million in June, the lowest in nine months and below market expectations of 11 million.
Crude oil futures settled higher Tuesday, with traders weighing demand and supply prospects and looking ahead to this week's OPEC+ meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended higher by $0.53 or 0.6 percent at $94.42 a barrel.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen schütteln Taiwan-Angst ab: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendet den Mittwochshandel mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die größten Börsen in Asien tendierten am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen.