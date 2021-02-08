Win Streak May Continue For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, climbing more than 100 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,150-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on good economic data, solid earnings news and an uptick in the price of crude oil. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the resource and cement stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index gained 44.51 points or 0.73 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,151.73 after moving as low as 6,090.98.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 4.42 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.38 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga jumped 2.03 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.40 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 0.45 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.88 percent, Indosat tanked 2.24 percent, United Tractors accelerated 3.36 percent, Astra International sank 1.61 percent, Indocement climbed 1.47 percent, Semen Indonesia soared 5.88 percent, Energi Mega Persada climbed 10.28 percent, Astra Agro Lestari gained 2.28 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 10.83 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 2.99 percent, Timah rallied 3.12 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 12.50 percent and Indofood Suskes and Telkom Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Friday and largely remained that way, extending recent gains.

The Dow added 92.38 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 31,148.24, while the NASDAQ gained 78.55 points or 0.57 percent to end at 13,856.30 and the S&P 500 rose 15.09 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,886.83. For the week, the Dow added 3.9 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P spiked 4.6 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came after the Labor Department reported a modest rebound in employment in January.

Traders may see the uptick in employment as a goldilocks situation as the modest increase offsets concerns of a prolonged slump but also suggests the economy could benefit from more fiscal stimulus.

The markets continued to benefit from upbeat news on the earnings front, with Ford (F), Estée Lauder (EL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) all moving higher after reporting their quarterly results.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday on hopes energy demand will increase as the vaccination drive picks up momentum, and on output cuts by the oil cartel. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.62 or 1.1 percent at $56.85 a barrel.