Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, although it has picked up just 2 points in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,415-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with geopolitical concerns warring against optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financials, telecoms, industrials and plantations.

For the day, the index perked 0.38 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 1,417.26 after trading between 1,415.80 and 1,420.71.

Among the actives, Axiata and Hong Leong Bank both lost 0.41 percent, while Celcomdigi retreated 1.40 percent, Dialog Group surged 2.44 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.34 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong soared 2.06 percent, Maxis skidded 0.75 percent, Maybank collected 0.34 percent, MISC rose 0.14 percent, MRDIY jumped 1.31 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 0.99 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.54 percent, Press Metal shed 0.42 percent, Sime Darby spiked 1.36 percent, Sime Darby Plantations declined 1.17 percent, Telekom Malaysia sank 0.61 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.50 percent, Westports Holdings tumbled 1.55 percent and Genting, Genting Malaysia, QL Resources, Public Bank, RHB Capital, CIMB Group and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early weakness on Monday, crossing the unchanged line midday and finishing firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 197.07 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 33,604.65, while the NASDAQ climbed 52.90 points or 0.39 percent to close at 13,484.24 and the SP 500 added 27.16 points or 0.63 percent to end at 4,335.66.

The early weakness on Wall Street was the result of the violent clash between Israel and Hamas that started over the weekend.

However, the mood turned positive as worries about interest rates eased after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said the central bank needs to "proceed carefully to balance the risk of tightening too much."

But the mood in general was cautious with investors awaiting the inflation data later in the week. It could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates amid recent concerns the Federal Reserve will keep rates at an elevated level longer than previously anticipated.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies due to rising tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November spiked $3.59 or 4.3 percent at $86.38 a barrel.