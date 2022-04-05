Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, rising more than 7 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,700-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on support from technology stocks and energy companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET inches higher on Monday as gains from the energy producers were offset by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 1.62 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 1,702.93 after trading between 1,699.82 and 1,706.77. Volume was 23.360 billion shares worth 65.889 billion baht. There were 1,106 decliners and 629 gainers, with 572 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.27 percent, while Thailand Airport gained 0.75 percent, Asset World tanked 2.40 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.58 percent, BTS Group lost 0.55 percent, CP All Public advanced 0.77 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods added 0.41 percent, Energy Absolute spiked 2.30 percent, Gulf improved 0.49 percent, IRPC gathered 0.56 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.23 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 0.72 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.34 percent, SCG Packaging was down 0.41 percent, Siam Commercial Bank tumbled 2.07 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.26 percent and True Corporation, TTB Bank, Banpu, Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Dusit Medical, Krung Thai Card, PTT Oil & Retail, PTT and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early sluggishness on Monday and picked up steam as the session progressed, finishing firmly in the green.

The Dow climbed 103.61 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,921.88, while the NASDAQ surged 271.05 points or 1.90 percent to end at 14,532.55 and the S&P 500 gained 36.78 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,582.64.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) fueled the rally by tech stocks, soaring by 27.1 percent after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods decreased in line with estimates in February.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which continues to impact energy prices amid calls for new sanctions on Russia.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Monday, rebounding from recent losses after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $4.01 or 4 percent at $103.28 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide March numbers for consumer prices later today; in February, overall inflation was up 1.06 percent on month and 5.28 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.8 percent.