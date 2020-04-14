Winchester-Area Honda Dealership Offers Remote Services, Payment Deferrals for COVID-19

WINCHESTER, Va., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Honda, the Virginia-based dealership, is now offering multiple services remotely that give customers continued access to essential automotive services. Similarly, Honda Financial Services has released an official statement detailing its response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The statement details multiple services to help new and existing customers. Readers are encouraged to visit the above link for up-to-date information, as changes are likely to happen as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.

Existing Honda customers can apply for Available Hardship Help, which includes payment extensions and deferrals, as well as late-fee waivers. Applicable parties can apply via their Honda Financial Services (HFS) accounts or by calling the HFS support line.

New Honda customers can expect numerous incentives to help ensure more financial stability during the health crisis. There is a 90-day deferral program that defers the first payment on a new vehicle up to 90 days for qualified customers. The Loyalty Purchase Assistance Cash program gives $1,000 credit towards the purchase or lease of select new Honda models (certain exclusions apply). Potential certified pre-owned vehicle customers can expect special APR financing on the Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Honda CR-V, from April 17, 2020 to June 1, 2020 (as of the time of publication).

Miller Honda has also adapted some of its services and added new programs in order better accommodate customer needs while also maintaining proper health practices for employees and customers. For instance, online buying with home test drive and new vehicle delivery, online service scheduling and shuttle services are all available to customers. A newly added service allows cars to be dropped off after-hours by leaving keys and a filled-out required maintenance form in a secure drop-box.

Interested parties should visit the Miller Honda website at https://www.mymillerhonda.com/ or call 855-463-5452. Miller Honda is located on 3985 Valley Pike, Winchester.

