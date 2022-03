Wind Energy Stocks: Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It wasn't supposed to be like this for wind power equipment providers. Since the start of 2021, many of the leading players in the industry, including Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY), Siemens Gamesa (OTC: GCTAY), and General Electric's (NYSE: GE) renewable energy business, have all had a disappointing performance. That said, it's still an industry with a big future, and the slump in stock prices could be an excellent entry point.If you invest in the sector, you will need to look into what's gone wrong over the last 15 months. The industry started 2021 on a high, with investors feeling confident about long-term prospects for wind power. The cost of electricity generation from renewable energy continues to fall, and policymakers are increasingly favoring its use for environmental reasons. As such, the long-term demand situation looks favorable.However, the performance of leading wind energy equipment providers has been very disappointing.